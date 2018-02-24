ISIS captives may know location of Kayla Mueller's remains

PRESCOTT, AZ - New details from ISIS captives offer a small glimmer of hope for an Arizona family living through a nightmare.

The U.S. Government said Kayla Mueller, from Prescott, was killed by terrorists in Syria. However, her remains have never been found, and that could change with the recent capture of two terrorists who allegedly tortured Mueller.

Kayla was in Syria doing humanitarian work when she was abducted by terrorists in 2013. News of her death came with pictures sent by ISIS in 2015.

Now, two terrorists who supposedly tortured her, have been caught by U.S backed Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.

The two men are nicknamed "the Beatles," and ABC reports say these British nationals are spilling the details of ISIS burial sites.

Kayla's parents, Carl and Marsha Mueller, told ABC15 over the phone that they hold tight to any news that might bring closure to their half-decade of horror. However, they also said the Beatles weren't at Kayla's alleged location when she died, so they're not sure if the pair will actually know where to find Kayla's body.

Combine that with foggy war-zone rumors that Kayla is still alive.

The Mueller's know that's unlikely, but they said until they have the body they can never close the door on the possibility of seeing their little girl.

That makes this new development a painful piece of hope that Kayla can finally come home and rest in peace.