YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ - Authorities in Yavapai County are seeking the public’s help in identifying skeletal remains that were found three years ago.

On March 8, 2015, the remains of a man were found near Juniper Woods Ranch in a remote area.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, a facial reconstruction of the unidentified man was completed and it appears he is of Latino or Asian ancestry.

The man is believed to have been between 21 and 46 years old and between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches tall. The person had dental work completed, including multiple enamel pearls.

The man may have been dead for up to a year before his body was discovered.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is urged to call Detective John McDormett at 928-777-7334 or Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.