Chino Valley man arrested for impersonating a police officer

CHINO VALLEY, AZ — A Chino Valley man has been arrested, accused of impersonating an officer in Prescott Valley.

The Prescott Valley Police Department says that on Saturday, November 11, a caller reported a man in a truck with flashing lights at a Walmart talking to a panhandler. The man reportedly had a badge and a gun on him and identified himself as a police officer.

The caller told the man he would call the police on him, and the suspect left the area. The caller was able to get the man's license plate before he left the parking lot.

Police were able to track the vehicle to a man in Chino Valley. Officers eventually located and arrested Kenneth Gregory without incident. A badge, gun, and red and blue lights were recovered from Gregory.

The Prescott Valley Police Department says impersonating an officer is a class six felony.

Police say anyone who has had contact with this suspect should call the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267.