DPS: 2 dead, 3 injured in crash on Interstate 17 near Cordes Junction

PHOENIX - Authorities say the southbound lanes of Interstate 17 are closed at State Route 169 due to a car crash near Cordes Junction.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said two people are dead, three other people were injured in the crash.

According to DPS, the crash involves two semi-trucks and four passengers vehicles.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials say the there's no immediate estimate yet as to when the I-17 lanes will reopen.

ADOT officials say motorists using southbound I-17 can detour on State Route 169 to State Route 69 and return to I-17 at Cordes Junction, which is about 65 miles north of Phoenix.

The northbound lanes of I-17 lanes aren't affected by the crash.