PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — It may not be Yogi, but residents in Prescott Valley had the unusual encounter of seeing a brown bear walking around town Sunday morning.

Police say the bear was spotted in and around the Safeway store in Prescott Valley.

The bear has since made its way into undeveloped area.

But police are warning residents to stay aware in case the bear decides to wander back into the community.

If you see the bear, you're asked to call Prescott Valley police at 928-772-9267.