Arizona college studying technology that could make schools safer from active shooters

Katie Conner
5:36 AM, Jan 5, 2018
2 hours ago
tempe | southeast valley

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, located in Prescott, received a $769,890 grant from the National Institute of Justice to test various technologies to keep an intruder from entering a school.

Courtesy of Facebook
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PRESCOTT, AZ - A college in Arizona will help make schools safer when it comes to active shooters.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, located in Prescott, received a $769,890 grant from the National Institute of Justice to test various technologies to keep an intruder from entering a school.

Professor Tom Foley, with the University's College of Security and Intelligence, is leading the research.

Foley says they will test barriers like doors, windows, glass and locks against the guns that have been used in recent mass shootings.

"We want to slow the bad guy long enough for the good guys to get there," said Foley.

"The Sandy Hook shooting took six minutes from the first to last shot," said Foley. "We are figuring out how to keep a shooter away from students long enough for police to arrive and stop the shooter." In essence, we are figuring out how to enhance security designs to give the kids at the next Sandy Hook six minutes before the bad guy gets to them."

This is the first time this has been studied in an academic setting, according to Foley.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ