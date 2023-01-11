Arizona police department sounding alarm about abandoning pets, a class 5 felony

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — Prescott Valley Police Department is sounding the alarm about abandoned animals after an influx of them since the start of the year.

Thirteen dogs and puppies have reportedly been found and picked up by the city’s animal control department in the first 11 days of the year, according to an announcement made on Facebook Wednesday morning. The animals were reportedly located in areas like construction sites and parks.

“Typically animals that are picked up are held at the Prescott Valley Police Department until their respective owners claim them. Of the 13 animals that were abandoned this year, none were claimed or reported missing,” police said.

The department is reminding Arizonans that animal neglect and abandonment is a class 5 felony in the state (Arizona Revised Statute 13-2910, Cruelty to Animals). They are urging people who see animal cruelty and abandonment to report it immediately.

“Please be the voice for those animals in need who cannot speak for themselves,” police say.

If you need to surrender a pet, there are various organizations and departments in each Arizona county that allow you to do so. Some resources include:



You can also contact local animal rescues and animal control departments who may be able to offer services, options and more information if you need to give up your cat or dog.

The Animal Cruelty Taskforce of Southern Arizona offers a list of animal cruelty and animal laws.