Police: Impaired driver collides with trooper in Prescott Valley

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ - A 22-year-old Prescott Valley man faces several charges after he allegedly collided with a trooper from the Arizona Department of Public Safety on Sunday evening.
According to the Prescott Valley Police Department, just after 8 p.m., authorities were searching for a vehicle that was being driven by a possibly impaired driver.
During this time, police say a DPS trooper was traveling northbound on State Route 69 just north of Kachina Drive when a Toyota pickup truck entered the freeway directly in front of the trooper, causing a collision.
The trooper was treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries following the collision.
Police say the driver of the truck, Jarrett Tixier, was not injured in the crash and was found to be under the influence of illicit drugs.
He was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, three counts of endangerment, felony criminal damage, and aggravated assault.