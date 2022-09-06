Watch Now
30-year-old woman reported missing near Prescott found safe

A woman reported missing Sunday near Prescott has been found safe.
Posted at 3:01 PM, Sep 06, 2022
PRESCOTT, AZ — Authorities have ended the search for a woman who was reported missing in the Prescott area after she was found safe.

Yavapai County Sheriff's officials said 30-year-old Whitney Collins was last seen Sunday morning in the Friendly Pines Camp area, south of Prescott.

Crews began searching the area Sunday. They searched the direction that Collins was believed have traveled, based on witness statements, which was heading away from Friendly Pines.

