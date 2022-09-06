30-year-old woman reported missing near Prescott found safe

PRESCOTT, AZ — Authorities have ended the search for a woman who was reported missing in the Prescott area after she was found safe.

Yavapai County Sheriff's officials said 30-year-old Whitney Collins was last seen Sunday morning in the Friendly Pines Camp area, south of Prescott.

BREAKING:

YCSO confirms Whitney Collins has been found alive and is safe with deputies. You can see her parents in this video thanking them for all their help.

Whitney had gone missing Sunday, after taking a walk near Friendly Pines Camp in Prescott, where she works. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/OG17fMVC08 — Ashley Paredez (@AshleyOnABC15) September 7, 2022

Crews began searching the area Sunday. They searched the direction that Collins was believed have traveled, based on witness statements, which was heading away from Friendly Pines.