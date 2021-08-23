PD: Man walks into Payson High School armed with gun

PAYSON, AZ — Police are looking for an armed man who confronted an employee at Payson High School Sunday morning

Payson Police Department

Authorities say the employee was not harmed and was able to call 911.

Investigators say before officers arrived, the man left the building and campus in a newer model white Toyota Tacoma with an unidentified woman.

Police say they have reason to believe the woman may be connected to the high school in some way.

Payson Police Department

Authorities believe this may have been a burglary attempt, so they have been working closely with PUSD Superintendent Linda Gibson to ensure students are kept safe.

Police say there is no indication of any threat to any Payson campus at this time, but extra officers have been assigned to the school Monday to prevent any potential threat.

If you see the man or vehicle or have any information as to who this person is please contact the Payson Police Department at (928)474-3288.