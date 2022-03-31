Watch
PD: Kingman student accidentally shot in leg on school bus

Posted at 5:47 AM, Mar 31, 2022
KINGMAN, AZ — Kingman police say one high school student accidentally shot and injured another male student on a school bus with a handgun brought to school.

Police Chief Rusty Cooper said juvenile charges of endangerment and other crimes would likely be sought against the 14-year-old who had taken the gun to school on March 23.

Cooper said the 14-year-old was handling the gun on the bus on the ride home to Dolan Springs the same day when it fired, shooting a 15-year-old student in the leg.

The student’s injury was described as serious but not life-threatening.

Cooper said the shooting appeared to have been reckless but unintentional.

