PD: Cottonwood student hit by car after getting off school bus

COTTONWOOD, AZ — Authorities say a high school student was injured after he was hit by a car after getting off a school bus in Cottonwood Thursday.

In a Facebook post, Cottonwood police said around 3 p.m., a Cottonwood area school bus had stopped at the intersection of 6th and Aspen Street to drop some students off.

The driver of the school bus had the bus' stop sign visible, allowing the children to exit the bus.

The bus driver had parked so he was partially blocking the intersection to prevent people from turning off Aspen Street in front of the school bus, police said.

About half a dozen students made it to the sidewalk and about four or five children were still by the bus door.

A teen boy, who is a student at Mingus Union High School, was crossing the crosswalk in front of the bus when the bus driver noticed a white car reportedly traveling toward children.

Authorities say the bus driver honked his horn to get the driver's attention but the white car hit the teen on the crosswalk.

The teen boy suffered a broken leg due to the incident.

An investigation is underway. Once completed, the Yavapai County Attorney's Office will review for possible felony charges.