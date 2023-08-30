Payson teacher arrested for allegations of sexual abuse of a student

PAYSON, AZ — A Payson teacher has been arrested on accusations he had an inappropriate relationship with a former student.

On August 14, the Payson Unified School District says it received a tip from the community that prompted an investigation into one of its employees.

Following the initial investigation, PUSD contacted a Payson Police Department Resource Officer about an allegation against a teacher regarding inappropriate conduct with a former student, according to police officials.

A criminal investigation was opened by PPD and detectives gathered enough evidence and witness interviews to arrest the teacher, identified as Miles Huff.

On Tuesday, Huff was arrested and booked into the Gila County Jail for several counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

No other details have been released and an investigation remains ongoing.

Payson Police Department asks if you have information about this investigation, or if you believe you or someone you know may have been a victim of one of these crimes, you are encouraged to contact the Payson Police Department at (928)-474-5177.