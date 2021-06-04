Watch
Payson police looking for man who attempted to lure child into woods with candy

Posted at 5:59 AM, Jun 04, 2021
PAYSON, AZ — Police in Payson are looking for a man who allegedly tried to lure a child into the woods by promising candy.

Payson Police Department says they received a report of the incident around 7:30 p.m. Thursday along Dealers Choice Road.

A man reportedly came out of the wooded area and tried to get a young girl riding her bike to go into the woods with him. The man reportedly promised the girl he had candy.

Police say the man went back into the wooded area west of where Dealers Choice Road curves and was not located.

The man is described as an average-build white man, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with salt-and-pepper hair. He is said to have a mustache that went to both corners of his lips.

He was last reported to be wearing clean clothes -- black or dark gray shorts, tennis shoes, and a long-sleeve black top -- but he was described as "dirty."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Payson Police Department immediately. Their non-emergency phone number is 928-474-5177.

