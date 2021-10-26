Page school district superintendent rescinds his resignation

PAGE, AZ — The superintendent of the Page Unified School District who resigned after allegedly making a racist remark at a board meeting last week now intends to stay on the job.

District officials shared Larry Wallen’s decision to rescind his resignation in an online post Tuesday.

Wallen says he’s embarrassed following the allegations of the remarks and apologized for creating disharmony.

Phoenix TV station CBS 5 reported that parents in the eastern Arizona school district said Wallen made a racist remark about indigenous students at an Oct. 19 school board meeting.

Wallen reportedly called indigenous students “brown kids” following questions about having more virtual teachers in the classroom with the help of a classroom assistant, rather than having a physical teacher.