Woman, daughter abducted in Georgia may be traveling through Arizona

SELIGMAN, AZ — A 6-year-old girl and her mother, believed to be in danger after they were abducted by the girl's father in Georgia over the weekend, may be traveling through Arizona after the suspect's vehicle was spotted Monday in Yavapai County.

According to the Department of Public Safety, 6-year-old Rachel Zecena was taken by Alexis R. Zecena-Lopez on Sunday in Cumming, Ga. Zecena-Lopez also reportedly kidnapped Rachel's mother, Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas.

DPS said Zecena-Lopez has a history of aggravated assault with a firearm, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Zecena-Lopez is said to be driving a Ford Focus hatchback with Georgia license plate RVX 9470.

DPS said the car was seen on Interstate 40 near Seligman traveling westbound. It is believed Zecena-Lopez is traveling to California.

Officials say if anyone sees Zecena-Lopez or spots the vehicle, they are urged to call 911.