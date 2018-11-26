Teen arrested after Eagar high school Snapchat threat

abc15.com staff
5:01 AM, Nov 26, 2018
6:14 AM, Nov 26, 2018
northern arizona

An 18-year-old former student was arrested after a threat was posted online to the Eagar high school.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EAGAR, AZ - Eagar police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a threat toward Round Valley High School over the weekend. 

Police say a 16-year-old girl noticed a Snapchat message was posted showing a loaded AR-15 magazine and words saying “Don’t go to school”. Officials tracked the social media post to 18-year-old Thomas Bivins, who graduated from the school in May 2018. 

Officials located and arrested Bivins, and a search warrant was executed at the suspect’s residence. Police did not locate any weapons. 

Bivins was booked into the Apache County Jail on charges of acts of terrorism, disruption of an educational facility, threatening and intimidating, and more.

Police do not believe anyone else was involved in the threat and do not believe there is any continued threat to the school. Still, Eagar police say they will have officers at area schools throughout the coming weeks. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ