Teen arrested after Eagar high school Snapchat threat

EAGAR, AZ - Eagar police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a threat toward Round Valley High School over the weekend.

Police say a 16-year-old girl noticed a Snapchat message was posted showing a loaded AR-15 magazine and words saying “Don’t go to school”. Officials tracked the social media post to 18-year-old Thomas Bivins, who graduated from the school in May 2018.

Officials located and arrested Bivins, and a search warrant was executed at the suspect’s residence. Police did not locate any weapons.

Bivins was booked into the Apache County Jail on charges of acts of terrorism, disruption of an educational facility, threatening and intimidating, and more.

Police do not believe anyone else was involved in the threat and do not believe there is any continued threat to the school. Still, Eagar police say they will have officers at area schools throughout the coming weeks.