Parker woman sentenced for murdering woman in western Arizona in 2016

PARKER, AZ - A Parker woman is spending the next 25 years behind bars in connection with the death of a woman who was found dead in a western Arizona irrigation canal in 2016.

Sharon Marie Clark, 57, was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for killing Cynthia Williams and dumping her body in an irrigation canal in Poston, an area that is part of the Colorado River Indian Tribes Reservation.

Clark previously pled guilty to second-degree murder and aiding and abetting.

Last December, 56-year-old Jeffrey Scott Williams of Parker was sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in Cynthia’s death.

In March 2016, Clark and Jeffrey took Cynthia to Clark’s Parker apartment. Jeffrey zip-tied the victim’s wrists and ankles while Clark duct-taped her mouth and struck her in the face. Jeffrey then wrapped Cynthia in plastic and dumped her in a canal.

The medical examiner’s office determined that Cynthia died of asphyxia due to drowning.

Cynthia was a member of the Colorado River Indian Tribes but Jeffrey and Clark were not, authorities confirmed.