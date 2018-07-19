Flooding forces evacuations of Havasupai campers

abc15.com staff
10:29 AM, Jul 12, 2018
3 hours ago
northern arizona

Seven feet of flood water hit the area Wednesday night causing the evacuations.

Mau Lopez
After a short hike past the Havasupai campgrounds area, hikers reach the top of Mooney Falls. At approximately double the height of Havasupai Falls, Mooney Falls reaches just under 200 feet in height.

SUPAI, AZ - Tourists in the popular hiking destination of Havasupai Falls have been evacuated due to flash flooding in the area. 

According to a media release, seven feet of floodwaters hit the Supai area Wednesday evening after monsoon rains. Another wave of flood waters hit the area around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. 

The tourist office and emergency response teams evacuated approximately 200 tourists from campgrounds. Evacuees were taken to community buildings and a school to sleep and given food and supplies from the Havasupai Tribe's store. 

As of 5:15 p.m. Thursday, 10 evacuees remained. 

The cafe is open, electricity and water are working, and cell services are still available in the village. 

Fortunately, there are no reports of injuries or anyone missing. 

National Park Service officials and the Havasupai Tribe say public access to Havasupai is closed at least through the end of July. Indian Route 18 has also been closed until further notice. 

Anyone with confirmed reservations to Havasupai area in the coming weeks should contact their travel advisor for information. They're asking Tribal Tourism Office phone lines to remain open for emergency services only. 

