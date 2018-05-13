Viewpoint Fire burns 5,100 acres near Chino Valley, destroys homes

CHINO VALLEY, AZ - Multiple homes have been destroyed and evacuations were ordered after a fast-moving wildfire sparked Friday morning near Chino Valley.

The Viewpoint Fire, previously referred to as the 89E Fire, is burning north of Prescott in Yavapai County. The fire, fueled by dry brush and gusting winds, had grown to more than 5,100 acres before crews were able to stop forward progression by 5 p.m Friday.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, 80 percent of the wildfire had been contained, according to Forestry officials.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire has been determined to be human-caused but the source of the fire has not been determined.

Forestry officials confirmed that two homes had been destroyed in the Poquito Valley area, along with possibly three to four more. Hundreds of additional structures remain threatened.

Fire officials say 12 structures, four RV travel trailers, and six vehicles were also destroyed.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office carried out evacuations of the Antelope Meadows and Poquito Valley areas while crews fought to contain and stop the fire's progression. The evacuation order for the Poquito Valley area was lifted at 6:30 p.m. Friday, per Sheriff's officials.

#ViewpointFire - forward progression has been stopped! Est. 2500 acres. Crews will remain on the fire overnight and into tomorrow watching for hotspots and patrolling line. #YavapaiCounty #AZFire #AZStateFire — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 11, 2018

Air attack crews and ground personnel are working on fighting the blaze, which is burning in dry vegetation and grasses. Crews from Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, Prescott Fire Department, Prescott Wild Land Fire, Prescott Valley Police and Yavapai County Sheriff's Office are on the scene.

State Route 89A was restricted in both directions Friday morning as firefighting operations were underway but have since been reopened.

Start date: Friday, May 11 around 11 a.m.

Location: Prescott Valley area, south of Chino Valley

Size: 5,100 acres

Cause: Human-caused

Containment: 80%

Road closures: None

Crews: 140 fire personnel, including local cooperating agencies and aircraft, working to stop forward progression of this fire. Additional aircraft, including a VLAT, or very large air tanker have been ordered.

Assistance: If you need help, call 928-771-3260, or 911 in emergencies.

The wildfire north of Prescott has grown large enough to appear on satellite imagery. It is the bright pink/red spot that develops between Chino Valley & Prescott Valley. Due to the angle of the satellite from overhead the spot may not be in the exact fire location. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Zr51oj4T6q — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) May 11, 2018

The National Weather Service says much of northern Arizona is experiencing "critical fire weather conditions" through Saturday due to a storm system approaching the state from the northwest.

