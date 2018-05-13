Viewpoint Fire burns 5,100 acres near Chino Valley, destroys homes

abc15.com staff
11:48 AM, May 11, 2018
20 mins ago
northern arizona

The fire has destroyed two homes in the area.

Forestry officials announced Saturday that fire investigators were able to determine that the Viewpoint Fire was caused and started by humans.

The Viewpoint Fire has burned up to 5,100 acres and is 10 percent contained according to the latest information from the Arizona State Forestry.

2,500 acres has burned, and several homes have been lost in the Viewpoint fire near Prescott Valley.

The Viewpoint wildfire has destroyed two homes and is threatening hundreds of structures as it continues to burn near Prescott Valley.

Arizona Forestry officials and fire crews are battling a wildfire near Prescott Valley that has burned up to 2,000 acres and has forced evacuations.

Evaucations are underway for a fire burning near Chino Valley.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHINO VALLEY, AZ - Multiple homes have been destroyed and evacuations were ordered after a fast-moving wildfire sparked Friday morning near Chino Valley.

The Viewpoint Fire, previously referred to as the 89E Fire, is burning north of Prescott in Yavapai County. The fire, fueled by dry brush and gusting winds, had grown to more than 5,100 acres before crews were able to stop forward progression by 5 p.m Friday.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, 80 percent of the wildfire had been contained, according to Forestry officials. 

Fire officials say the cause of the fire has been determined to be human-caused but the source of the fire has not been determined. 

Forestry officials confirmed that two homes had been destroyed in the Poquito Valley area, along with possibly three to four more. Hundreds of additional structures remain threatened.

Fire officials say 12 structures, four RV travel trailers, and six vehicles were also destroyed. 

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office carried out evacuations of the Antelope Meadows and Poquito Valley areas while crews fought to contain and stop the fire's progression. The evacuation order for the Poquito Valley area was lifted at 6:30 p.m. Friday, per Sheriff's officials. 

Air attack crews and ground personnel are working on fighting the blaze, which is burning in dry vegetation and grasses. Crews from Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, Prescott Fire Department, Prescott Wild Land Fire, Prescott Valley Police and Yavapai County Sheriff's Office are on the scene. 

State Route 89A was restricted in both directions Friday morning as firefighting operations were underway but have since been reopened.

Start date: Friday, May 11 around 11 a.m. 
Location: Prescott Valley area, south of Chino Valley
Size: 5,100 acres
Cause: Human-caused
Containment: 80%
Road closures: None
Crews: 140 fire personnel, including local cooperating agencies and aircraft, working to stop forward progression of this fire. Additional aircraft, including a VLAT, or very large air tanker have been ordered.
Assistance: If you need help, call 928-771-3260, or 911 in emergencies.   

The National Weather Service says much of northern Arizona is experiencing "critical fire weather conditions" through Saturday due to a storm system approaching the state from the northwest.

FULL SECTION: Arizona wildfires

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ