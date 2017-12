GRAND CANYON - Three people are dead after a head-on car accident near the Grand Canyon Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on State Route 64 northbound between the Grand Canyon and Williams.

According to a Department of Public Safety spokesperson, the crash occurred between a sedan and minivan.

Eight people were injured, three of which died, a DPS spokesperson said. The deceased victims were in the van.

The highway was closed for several hours while troopers conducted their investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.