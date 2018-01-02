CCSO: Family of 4 dead due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning in Parks

PARKS, AZ - Four people are dead, including two young kids, due to possible carbon monoxide position, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Jan. 1, CCSO responded to a home in Parks after a family friend contacted the sheriff’s office for a welfare check. According to the person, family members had become concerned after they were unable to get ahold of the family for several days.

When deputies arrived at the home a strong gas odor was smelled, officials said. Before entering the home, fire officials put on protective breathing equipment and found four people dead inside.

The family was identified as 32-year-old Anthony Capitano, 32-year-old Meaghan Capitano, 4-year-old Lincoln Capitano and 3-year-old Kingsley Capitano.

Authorities believe the family died of carbon monoxide poisoning but an investigation is ongoing.