CCSO: Family of 4 dead due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning in Parks

Morgan Tanabe
6:37 PM, Jan 1, 2018
northern arizona
Andrew Malone
Creative Commons 2.0

PARKS, AZ - Four people are dead, including two young kids, due to possible carbon monoxide position, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Jan. 1, CCSO responded to a home in Parks after a family friend contacted the sheriff’s office for a welfare check. According to the person, family members had become concerned after they were unable to get ahold of the family for several days.

When deputies arrived at the home a strong gas odor was smelled, officials said. Before entering the home, fire officials put on protective breathing equipment and found four people dead inside.

The family was identified as 32-year-old Anthony Capitano, 32-year-old Meaghan Capitano, 4-year-old Lincoln Capitano and 3-year-old Kingsley Capitano.

Authorities believe the family died of carbon monoxide poisoning but an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ