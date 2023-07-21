Northern Arizona firefighter arrested for allegedly setting multiple structure fires, wildfires

ASH FORK, AZ — A firefighter has been arrested for allegedly setting fires around the Ash Fork area over the past few months.

Since June 15, the Yavapai County and Coconino County sheriff's offices have been searching for a suspected arsonist in connection to multiple fires at abandoned homes and wildfires.

On Thursday, detectives were able to tie a suspect to a small fire that was discovered, which was then connected to multiple other recent fires in the area.

The individual, identified as 18-year-old Ash Fork firefighter Karson Nutter, was linked to multiple fires, including four structure fires and four wildfires.

During an early investigation, deputies noted "deceptive and misleading information" in statements provided by Nutter, which led to further suspicion.

On Thursday evening, detectives interviewed Nutter again and obtained a full confession, according to Yavapai County Sheriff's officials.

Authorities say Nutter confessed to seven of the eight arson events, including three of four fires in Yavapai County.

In Yavapai County, there were two separate fires set at the Mobile Station in Ash fork and two additional separate fires set at the county-owned cemetery in Ash fork.

In Coconino County, investigators say Nutter allegedly set two abandoned homes on fire in Kaibab Estates West, as well as two wildfires on Forrest Service Road 124. During his confession, Nutter reportedly stated his motives in setting these fires ranged from "boredom, retaliation against a former employer, chasing a thrill, and setting fires to some abandoned homes for being 'ugly.'"

Nutter was arrested in Yavapai County and is facing multiple charges, including arson, aggravated criminal damage, providing false suspect information, and more.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is expected to bring further charges in its county at a later time.