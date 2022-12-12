Northern Arizona schools delay, cancel classes due to weather

Schools in the northern Arizona region have canceled or delayed classes due to weather on Monday. Find out below if your district is affected:

Flagstaff Unified School District: Schools will have a two-hour delayed start. Morning buses will run two hours later than normal. Afternoon dismissal time and school bus runs will be the same as a regular day.

Northland Preparatory Academy, Flagstaff: Two-hour delay. The school will make a decision to move forward with the delay or cancel school by 6 a.m.

Blue Ridge Unified School District: Schools will be closed.

Prescott Unified School District: To be assessed Monday morning.

Williams Unified School District: Two-hour delay. Morning pre-school is canceled.

This list may not reflect all schools' schedules. If there is a school or district missing from this list, please send an email to share@abc15.com.