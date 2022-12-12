Watch Now
Northern Arizona schools delay, cancel classes due to weather

Schools in the northern Arizona region have canceled or delayed classes due to weather on Monday.
Posted at 9:52 PM, Dec 11, 2022
Schools in the northern Arizona region have canceled or delayed classes due to weather on Monday. Find out below if your district is affected:

  • Flagstaff Unified School District: Schools will have a two-hour delayed start. Morning buses will run two hours later than normal. Afternoon dismissal time and school bus runs will be the same as a regular day.
  • Northland Preparatory Academy, Flagstaff: Two-hour delay. The school will make a decision to move forward with the delay or cancel school by 6 a.m.
  • Blue Ridge Unified School District: Schools will be closed.
  • Prescott Unified School District: To be assessed Monday morning.
  • Williams Unified School District: Two-hour delay. Morning pre-school is canceled.

This list may not reflect all schools' schedules. If there is a school or district missing from this list, please send an email to share@abc15.com.

