New York man rescued twice in 2 days on Arizona hikes

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Authorities say a 28-year-old New York man needed to be rescued twice on consecutive days while hiking in northern Arizona.

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say the Brooklyn man first called 911 on Wednesday at about 7 p.m. to say he got lost while hiking in the San Francisco Peaks, north of Flagstaff.

The man's name has not been released.

Humphreys Trail runs through miles of steep, rocky terrain. It is near Humphreys Peak, the state’s highest point with an elevation of more than 12,600 feet.

Snowcat vehicles from the ski resort drove the man off the mountain and he declined medical attention.

The next day, the hiker called 911 to say he needed help after injuring himself in a fall near the saddle area of Humphreys Trail.

Sheriff's officials say the man "was provided with preventative search and rescue education about the conditions on the trail and the approaching winter storm and encouraged to not attempt the hike again."