Watch
NewsNorthern Arizona News

Actions

New ASU Havasu program aims to help address nurse shortage

items.[0].image.alt
AP
In this Sept. 2019, photo provided by Mohave Community College, Mohave Community College nursing students working in one of the college's high-tech nursing labs, meant to replicate real-life hospitals and medical situations, in Kingman, Ariz. Even before the pandemic, a scarcity of nurses was an ongoing concern in Arizona especially in more rural areas. An Arizona State University nursing program, set to debut at the school's Lake Havasu City campus in fall 2021, aims to put a dent in that shortage. (Mohave Community College via AP)
Havasu Nursing Shortage
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 14:13:42-04

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — Even before the pandemic, a scarcity of nurses was an ongoing concern in Arizona, especially in more rural areas.

An Arizona State University nursing program, set to debut at the school’s Lake Havasu City campus this fall, aims to put a dent in that shortage.

ASU Havasu, which is still a young campus at only 9 years old, got approval in April from the Arizona Board of Nursing to offer a 12-month bachelor of science degree in nursing.

The Today's News-Herald reports the program is expected to draw more than 30 new students.

Hospital administrators in the region say they have not seen such a shortage in decades.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to stream ABC15 for free on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV