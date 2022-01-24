Navajo Nation to use drones to deliver medical supplies

NAVAJO NATION, AZ — Navajo residents will soon begin receiving medical supplies through drone technology.

Officials announced that the Native American-owned company and MissionGo will partner to launch the “Healing Eagle Feather” project.

A demonstration was held to show how the latest drone technology can be used to deliver supplies and other essentials, including those residents in more remote areas.

The drones will be able to carry a load of 14 pounds, assembled by first-responders, pharmacists, veterinarians, and other healthcare providers.

Some of the most notable items include insulin kits, prepackaged meals, large animal medicine, emergency communication devices, and anti-venom.

“We are now over 402,000 strong as the Navajo people, and we have plenty of professionals and young people who know how to use this technology to help our people. I see this opportunity as one of many ways to bring our bright, young minds home to serve their people using disciplines from engineering to emergency medical care,” said President Jonathan Nez.

President Nez says he anticipates this will save valuable time and resources during emergency situations in the Navajo Nation.