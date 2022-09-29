More than 200 rafters, hikers suffered stomach virus after Grand Canyon visits this year

GRAND CANYON NATL PARK, AZ — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced that more than 200 rafters and hikers who visited the Grand Canyon during a three-month span earlier this year ended up suffering from acute gastroenteritis.

Acute gastroenteritis is a painful, often long-lasting stomach illness that is usually caused by contaminated food or water.

The CDC release says 191 rafters and 31 backpackers who visited the Grand Canyon between April 1 and June 17 reported symptoms, which include stomach pains, vomiting, diarrhea, and or nausea.

Testing was done at several areas where large groups of rafters and backpackers had used portable toilets and widespread norovirus was found.

According to the CDC:

"Specimens from portable toilets used by nine river rafting trip groups were tested using real-time reverse transcription–polymerase chain reaction and test results were positive for norovirus. Norovirus-associated acute gastroenteritis is highly transmissible in settings with close person-to-person contact and decreased access to hand hygiene, such as backpacking or rafting. IPC assessments led to recommendations for regular disinfection of potable water spigots throughout the backcountry, promotion of proper handwashing with soap and water when possible, and separation of ill persons from those who are not ill."

The CDC release shows at least some of the rafters or backpackers reported symptoms prior to their visits to the Grand Canyon, indicating that they may have unintentionally contaminated areas along their trips.

The CDC says the string of illnesses was probably underreported, indicating the number who were sick in that timespan was probably much higher.

It's unclear if there have been other widespread cases of gastroenteritis connected to Grand Canyon visits after June 17.

To read the full release with more information from the CDC, click here.