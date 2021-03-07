Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy shoots man involved in domestic violence incident

DOLAN SPRINGS, AZ — Kingman police are investigating a shooting involving a deputy from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office early Sunday morning.

Deputies say they responded to a domestic disturbance call off US-93 near Pierce Ferry Road and Stirrup Circle in Dolan Springs at around 4:24 a.m.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they located the victim and the man involved in the incident.

When trying to take the man into custody for domestic violence charges, deputies say the man began to resist arrest and fought with deputies. One shot was fired at the man by the deputy involved during the altercation, officials say.

The man and the deputy were then transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center following the altercation. The man suffered severe injuries as a result of the shooting.

Authorities say the deputy involved in the shooting was placed on paid administrative leave due to protocol.

The Kingman Police Department will be investigating this incident.