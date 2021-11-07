Watch
Mohave County officials want distance from releases on COVID jabs for kids

Sebastian Scheiner/AP
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion. The pharmaceuticals Pfizer and BioNTech say they have requested that their coronavirus vaccine be licensed for children aged 5 to 11 across the European Union. If authorized, it would be the first opportunity for younger children in Europe to be get immunized against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Pfizer Vaccine Children
Posted at 5:24 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 20:24:57-04

KINGMAN, AZ — Some members of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors want to distance themselves from county news releases on COVID-19 vaccinations for children.

Supervisor Hildy Angius suggested that the board include “some kind of disclaimer” on releases.

The Kingman Miner reports that Angius broached the idea during a meeting Monday after a county release included information on federal officials approving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11.

Another supervisor liked the disclaimer idea but two others pushed back and the board took no official action.

Arizona on Saturday reported over 3,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for the third straight day.

