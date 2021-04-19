Mohave County deputies shoot, kill man after driving erratically in Kingman

KINGMAN, AZ — Officers are investigating after a person was shot and killed by a Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy in Kingman Saturday night.

Police say the incident happened at around 9 p.m. when deputies attempted to pull over a man for a moving traffic violation.

The driver then allegedly led officers on a low-speed pursuit and was driving erratically into oncoming traffic.

The pursuit was then ended and picked up again after the driver rammed into a patrol vehicle, police say.

During the second low-speed pursuit, officers say the man continued to drive erratically and they were forced to terminate the pursuit again.

The man was then spotted a short time later and was attempting to crash into another MCSO vehicle.

Officers say deputies were able to pursue that vehicle to a home near Jagerson Ave and Stockton Hill Road and the deputy fired several shots at the driver after a confrontation.

The driver was struck and police say he was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say Lake Havasu City Police Department is handling the investigation and the identities of the deputy and the driver are not being released at this time.