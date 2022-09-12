Watch Now
NewsNorthern Arizona News

Actions

Missing man found dead in maintenance hole in Kingman

The man was reported missing more than a week before he was found dead
Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 11:57 AM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 14:57:23-04

KINGMAN, AZ — Mohave County officials are investigating after a missing man was found dead in a maintenance hole last week.

MCSO says 49-year-old Justin Pardun-Dobson was last seen by family members on August 25. Nearly a week later, on August 31, he was reported missing.

Officials say they were called to a residential area near Historic Route 66 and Thompson Avenue after a body was found in a maintenance hole in an alley.

The body was identified as Pardun-Dobson.

His cause of death has not been determined by the medical examiner.

MCSO did not say whether the death was suspicious or if they were looking for anyone in connection to the death.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!