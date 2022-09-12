Missing man found dead in maintenance hole in Kingman

KINGMAN, AZ — Mohave County officials are investigating after a missing man was found dead in a maintenance hole last week.

MCSO says 49-year-old Justin Pardun-Dobson was last seen by family members on August 25. Nearly a week later, on August 31, he was reported missing.

Officials say they were called to a residential area near Historic Route 66 and Thompson Avenue after a body was found in a maintenance hole in an alley.

The body was identified as Pardun-Dobson.

His cause of death has not been determined by the medical examiner.

MCSO did not say whether the death was suspicious or if they were looking for anyone in connection to the death.