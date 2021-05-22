MCSO: Arizona man arrested after allegedly shooting man outside Fort Mohave Walmart

FORT MOHAVE, AZ — Sheriff officials say an Arizona man was arrested this week after he allegedly shot another man in the chest outside of a Walmart in Fort Mohave.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on Wednesday at around 5:30 p.m.

Officials with multiple area law enforcement agencies responded to the Walmart located near Highway 95 and Hammer Lane for a shooting.

Authorities said the rider of a motorcycle, later identified as 23-year-old Jim Mosier, of Bullhead City, was reportedly driving recklessly along Highway 95.

The driver of another vehicle, identified as 41-year-old Larry Marcum, of Bullhead City, noticed Mosier pull into the front of the Walmart and parked.

Authorities said Marcum confronted Mosier about his driving and began to argue in front of the store when Mosier allegedly pulled out a handgun to his side.

During the argument, Marcum also pulled out a handgun and held it to his side but eventually placed it back into his pocket.

After a short time, Marcum, who was not armed, reportedly went to kick Mosier who then shot Marcum in the chest.

Authorities said Marcum fell to the floor and Mosier then called 911.

Marcum was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Following witness interviews and video surveillance review, authorities arrested Mosier for second-degree murder.

MCSO officials say the investigation remains ongoing.