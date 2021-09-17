Watch
Maryland backpacker reported missing at Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon NPS
Posted at 4:38 AM, Sep 17, 2021
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — National Park officials are searching for a Maryland man missing amid a backpacking trip in the Grand Canyon.

Clifton “Cliff” Beck, 66, was reported overdue after he failed to return from a two-night trip to the Walhalla Plateau. He received a permit for a trip from Sept. 10-12 and was expected to exit the backcountry of the park on Sept. 12.

Search crews have spent multiple days searching for Beck by air and ground, but he has not been located.

Beck is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and 160 pounds. He is balding and has a gray beard. Beck is believed to be traveling alone, carrying a backpack, and wearing hiking boots.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tipline at 888-653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

