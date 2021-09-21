Man sought in connection to abduction attempt of two Prescott Valley children

PRESCOTT, AZ — Police are looking for a man suspected of allegedly trying to abduct two children in Prescott Valley, Arizona Monday.

Just after 7 p.m., Prescott Valley police received a report of a possible abduction attempt of two children near Sommer Drive and Zircon Drive.

Police say a family was out for a bike ride that evening when one of the children had a problem with their bike. The mother had told the two older children to continue riding home.

As the children were heading home, the 14-year-old girl spotted a red station wagon that had been following her and her 10-year-old brother, according to police.

The man reportedly slowed down and asked them if they needed a ride home while asking questions about their parents.

The children kept riding towards their home when the red station wagon sped past, stopped and the man reportedly told them to get in his vehicle.

As the children rode past the station wagon, the man stopped again and blocked the road, telling the children to get into his vehicle once again.

The children were able to get around the vehicle by riding into a ditch, police said.

The 14-year-old girl told police a similar incident with the same man happened a month ago at a different location but it was not reported.

The man is described as wearing a black baseball cap, sunglasses and an Adidas shirt. The vehicle was described as a red station wagon with a sticker on the back window.

No further description was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267 or Yavapai County Silent Witness (1-800-932-3232).