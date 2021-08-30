Man dies after fall during hike in Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — Grand Canyon National Park officials say an Oregon man died while hiking during a river trip over the weekend.

Dispatchers received the call for help on Saturday around 4:20 p.m. A man had reportedly fallen 50 feet in Deer Creek Narrows and could not be located by the other members of the river trip.

Multiple rescue teams were dispatched to the area but they were unable to locate the victim.

On Sunday, crews were able to locate and recover the body of 48-year-old David Colburn.

An investigation into Colburn’s death is underway.