Man dies after being shot by police officers in Payson

PAYSON, AZ — A man who police say forced a woman into a vehicle at gunpoint has died after being shot by officers in Payson, Arizona Tuesday morning.

Officials say just after 12 a.m., officers responded to the area of a Safeway near Highway 260 and State Route 87 for a report of a man that physically forced a woman into a vehicle at gunpoint.

Officers found the vehicle parked in the lot and commanded the woman to exit the vehicle.

As she was being brought back to a police vehicle, the man quickly exited the vehicle, turned towards officers and made a motion as if he was drawing a weapon from his waistband, police said.

Officers gave the man commands to stop and show his hands.

The man did not comply, leading officers to fire their weapons at him, according to police.

Officers offered medical aid to the man who was later flown to Scottsdale for his injuries.

The 31-year-old man from New Mexico later died at a Scottsdale hospital, police say.

Three of the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave. One officer has over 4.5 years of experience, the second officer has two years of experience and the third has 13 months of experience.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is currently investigating the incident.

The identity of the man was not released.

No other details were provided.