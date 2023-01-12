Watch Now
Man dead after being hit by train in Flagstaff

Flagstaff police say 37-year-old Cecil Begay was killed after being hit by the train Wednesday night
Posted at 2:03 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 16:03:17-05

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — A man is dead after he was reportedly hit by a train in Flagstaff Wednesday night.

Flagstaff police say it happened near the intersection of Route 66 and Fanning Drive just after 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they provided first aid until medical personnel arrived. The man, who has been identified as 37-year-old Cecil Begay, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say Begay was hit by a train traveling westbound.

An investigation into what led up to the deadly incident is ongoing.

