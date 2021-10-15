Woman missing, man dead after Colorado River drowning incident

LAKE HAVASU, AZ — Mohave County Sheriff's Office says emergency crews were called to the Colorado River near the Topock Gorge, north of Lake Havasu, on Thursday.

In the area, a man had been pulled from the water by passing boaters and was unresponsive. Despite bystanders and officials performing life-saving measures, the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies learned a woman had also gone into the water and had not resurfaced. As of Thursday night, she had not been located.

Officials learned the man and woman were on their boat when something fell into the water. The woman fell into the water while trying to get the item, so the man got in to help her. MCSO says the man lost consciousness while he was trying to assist before both could get to safety.

MCSO says search teams will continue the search for the missing woman Friday using divers and sonar technology.

The community is asked to avoid the Topock Gorge area during the search.

Officials have not released the names of the victims at this time.