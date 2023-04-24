Two people hospitalized in Lake Havasu boat crash Friday

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — Two adults are in the hospital after a boat capsized near the North Basin of Lake Havasu on Friday.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office says a 2014 Outerlimits 43-foot-long boat was traveling through the North Basin, when it lost control and capsized, throwing all three of the riders overboard.

According to deputies, a Good Samaritan boat went to the crash site and pulled all three people from the water.

Two of the people were said to be faced down in the water but were wearing life jackets.

Once MCSO along with their onboard River Medical Paramedics arrived, they began assessing and treating the victims.

Two of the people were taken by fireboats to the state park, where they were then transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Deputies do believe speed was a factor in the crash and added, "This incident shows that life jackets save lives."