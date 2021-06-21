Teen missing, others hurt in Lake Havasu boating incident

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — Multiple people were taken to a hospital and a teenager is missing after a weekend boating incident on Lake Havasu.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to the South Basin of Lake Havasu near the Water Safety Center around noon Sunday.

Crews learned that a group of people from Palm Springs and Canoga Park, California, had rented a pontoon boat and gotten into the water to swim.

High winds separated the boat and group from a 16-year-old boy who had started to struggle in the water.

The group was able to get back to the boat to drive toward the struggling teen, but during that time, a man fell from the back of the boat and suffered a laceration from the propeller. The injured man was brought back onto the boat and two other people on board jumped into the water to help the teenager.

MCSO says the two swimmers also began struggling and were unable to rescue the teen. The teen did not resurface.

Emergency crews rendered aid to the man with the propeller injury and took him, along with the two swimmers who nearly drowned, to the hospital in stable condition.

Search crews and divers continued to look for the teen Sunday afternoon but have not located him. The search is expected to continue Monday.

MCSO says high winds and water conditions are believed to be factors in the incident.

About a week earlier, a 16-year-old boy suffered serious injuries during a boating collision on Lake Havasu.