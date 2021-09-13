Watch
One dead in plane crash at Lake Havasu City Airport

Posted at 7:48 PM, Sep 12, 2021
One person has died in a plane crash at the Lake Havasu City Airport Sunday afternoon.

At around 4:10 p.m. officials say they responded to an airplane crash at the Lake Havasu City Airport during take-off.

When crews arrived, they located the plane fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was then extinguished within a few minutes and there were no survivors.

The Federal Aviation Administration says one person was on board the plane and Lake Havasu PD says that person died.

Further details surrounding this crash have not been released.

