One dead in plane crash at Lake Havasu City Airport

One person has died in a plane crash at the Lake Havasu City Airport Sunday afternoon.

At around 4:10 p.m. officials say they responded to an airplane crash at the Lake Havasu City Airport during take-off.

When crews arrived, they located the plane fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was then extinguished within a few minutes and there were no survivors.

The Federal Aviation Administration says one person was on board the plane and Lake Havasu PD says that person died.

NTSB is investigating the Sept. 12, 2021, crash of a Cessna 177RG near Lake Havasu City, Arizona. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) September 13, 2021

Further details surrounding this crash have not been released.