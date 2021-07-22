Man wanted for murder after shooting in Parker, Arizona

PARKER, AZ — Officials have issued an arrest warrant for a man suspected of murder in Parker, Arizona.

Brian Douglas Dunann is being sought after the shooting death of Johnny Beckham, La Paz County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

Beckham was found with a single gunshot at his home on June 29. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

GoFundMe

Family described Beckham in a GoFundMe fundraiser as a "light in this often dark world. He was funny, kind, talented, hardworking and selfless. He was a father, a brother, a son and a friend that was taken from us all too soon."

La Paz County officials have been looking for Dunann in connection to the incident and issued the arrest warrant Wednesday.

Dunann is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last known to be driving a black 2004 Range Rover with temporary California license plates reading “AX20E61.”

La Paz County Sheriff's Office

Dunann was first seen driving a Jeep but the vehicle has since been recovered.

He is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to have fled the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Paz County Sheriff’s Office at 928-669-6141.