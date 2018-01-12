Lake Havasu man arrested for child abuse, 2-year-old in critical condition

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ - Lake Havasu City police say 21-year-old Andrew Lamorie has been arrested for child abuse among other charges, and his two-year-old daughter is in critical condition.

Police say that on January 11 they responded to a home in Lake Havasu City and found a two-year-old girl not breathing. The child was taken to the hospital and police immediately became involved in the investigation.

Police did not detail what led to the child’s condition, but said the investigation is ongoing.

Lamorie has been booked and charged with child abuse, aggravated assault, child neglect, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.