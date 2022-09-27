California man found dead along Colorado River in Parker

PARKER, AZ — Officials are investigating the death of a boater on the Colorado River along the Parker Strip.

Colorado River Station Marine Enforcement Deputies were first called to investigate a boating collision Monday morning near Big Bend RV Resort, located south of Parker Dam.

A man, identified as David Stuart Clark, 48, of Bonsall, California, was reportedly found in a rocky area along the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses say Clark left a bar in the area around 9 p.m. Sunday. He didn’t return home and his family unsuccessfully attempted to locate him in the area.

Officials did not specify whether Clark's death was related to a boating crash or otherwise.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Deputy S. Cook of the Colorado River Station at 760-326-9200. To remain anonymous, you can use the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or www.wetip.com.