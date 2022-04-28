California man arrested after 2005 Lake Havasu City murder of Barbara Kalow

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — Police have arrested a 60-year-old man in connection to a Lake Havasu cold case murder that happened in 2005.

Barbara Kalow was 45 years old when she was killed in a motel room along London Bridge Road 17 years ago this month.

The case remained unsolved until Lake Havasu City Police Criminal Investigations Unit and Cold Case Squad started to re-investigate the case full-time in 2018.

Through the investigation, DNA results led officials to Stacy Childs, who was living in Santa Cruz, California.

Lake Havasu City

On April 26, officials located and arrested Childs in Santa Cruz.

He is being held in Santa Cruz until extradition to Arizona.