5-year-old ATV operator killed in crash in Lake Havasu City

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — A boy is dead after the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) he was driving crashed in Lake Havasu City.

Just before 2:00 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office were called to the area of Havasu Heights for reports of an ATV crash.

A five-year-old boy was found to be injured and was taken to a hospital where he died.

During an investigation, MCSO learned the boy was the operator and sole occupant of the ATV.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on Sky View Drive when it appeared that the throttle may have stuck open on the ATV and the child was unable to stop it, officials said.

A family member, who was riding a second ATV, attempted to pull alongside the vehicle to pull the boy off but was unable to.

At that point, the ATV crashed into a residential fence, then struck a block wall where it came to a stop.

The boy was wearing a helmet at the time.

Authorities say at this time there is no criminal violations suspected in the crash.