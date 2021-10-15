Kingman police ask for public's help finding missing endangered man

KINGMAN, AZ — Kingman police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing endangered man who was last seen Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, police said at around 5:30 p.m., 71-year-old Ramon Raul Garza was last seen at his home near Stockton Hill Road and Kingman Avenue.

Garza, who also goes by "Ray," left his home without his medication or medical walker. He has trouble with his vision, walking, and does not drive, police say.

Garza's family told authorities that he had recently had some memory issues.

Kingman Police Department

It is believed Garza may have his cell phone with him but it is powered off or has a dead battery.

Officers have made contact with Garza's family, friends, and areas he is known to frequent but have been unsuccessful.

Garza is described as a Hispanic man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 250 pounds, has grey hair, and brown eyes with a mustache or goatee.

Police are asking the community to check their properties and review any video surveillance footage for possible sightings of Garza.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kingman Police Department by calling 928-753-2191.