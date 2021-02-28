Kentucky man reported missing at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, AZ — A 40-year-old man from Walton, Kentucky was reported missing Sunday and was last known to be on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

News Release: Missing Person Search Initiated at Grand Canyon National Parkhttps://t.co/M6fFbLDI01 pic.twitter.com/7Cu3fjslhS — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) February 28, 2021

National Park Service officials said John Pennington left his vehicle at Yaki Point on or around Tuesday, February 23 and is believed to be traveling alone.

Authorities believe Pennington may be traveling on a yellow 2005 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle with Ohio plates.

He is described as a white man, who is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

If anyone may have seen or talked to Pennington or located the yellow motorcycle, you are asked to call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch (ISB) Tip Line at 888-653-0009.