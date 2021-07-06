Watch
Kaibab National Forest reopens Tuesday following closures

Dyan Bone/AP
In this March 21, 2017, photo released by U.S. Forest Service, Southwestern Region, Kaibab National Forest with Bill Williams Mountain, background, in Williams, Ariz., is viewed. Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests announced Wednesday, May 16, 2018, that some parts will be closed to the public, although officials have not decided which ones. That is after the Kaibab National Forest on May 11, 2018, announced the temporary closure of about 15,000 acres centered on Bill Williams Mountain near Williams. The closure is intended to protect the watershed for Williams, a northern Arizona city that is a jumping-off point for many visitors to Grand Canyon National Park. (Dyan Bone/U.S. Forest Service via AP)
Posted at 1:57 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 16:57:34-04

The Kaibab National Forest is reopening Tuesday after being fully closed for almost two weeks.

Due to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures, live fuel moistures have increased, reducing the risk of severe fire behavior, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

However, the drought, coupled with the possibility of thunderstorms and dry weather means that fire danger is still very high.

The forest service is asking visitors to avoid any behaviors that could accidentally start a wildfire.

As the forest resumes operations, Stage 2 restrictions will be in place. You can find a full list of these restrictions by clicking here.

The closure for Bill Williams Mountain and the closure of the area surrounding the Rafael Fire will remain in place.

