Kaibab National Forest reopens Tuesday following closures

The Kaibab National Forest is reopening Tuesday after being fully closed for almost two weeks.

Due to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures, live fuel moistures have increased, reducing the risk of severe fire behavior, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

However, the drought, coupled with the possibility of thunderstorms and dry weather means that fire danger is still very high.

The forest service is asking visitors to avoid any behaviors that could accidentally start a wildfire.

As the forest resumes operations, Stage 2 restrictions will be in place. You can find a full list of these restrictions by clicking here.

The closure for Bill Williams Mountain and the closure of the area surrounding the Rafael Fire will remain in place.